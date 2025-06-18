‘Who we are here in WA’: Emergency drought declaration expands to one-third of state

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Expanding drought conditions, below-average snowpack, and spring heat waves have turned the state of Washington into a tinderbox.

The threats from Mother Nature are heating up ahead of wildfire season.

In June, Washington’s Department of Ecology expanded its emergency drought declaration for roughly a third of the state. Drought declarations are likely to last awhile during future springs and summers in Washington, according to Caroline Mellor, project manager at the Department of Ecology.

“With drought declarations six out of the last ten years, this is already becoming a regular frequency and part of who we are here in Washington,” Mellor said.

Mellor emphasized that drought is more than just dry ground. She said wide-scale drought exacerbates a myriad of issues. It impacts salmon populations, local agriculture, and wildfire risk.

The Department of Natural Resources is forecasting an “above average” wildfire season, but not historic.

The state’s latest wildfire was the Pomas Fire burning in the Glacier Peak Wilderness. It was caused by a lightning strike and was discovered last Friday. Currently, fire crews and additional support are working to slow the spread. The Pomas Fire burned more than 360 acres by late Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Forrest Service describes the fire area as very remote, and not a threat to people or structures.

