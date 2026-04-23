Tacoma grocery store owner indicted in alleged food stamp fraud scheme

TACOMA, Wash. — The owner of a small Tacoma grocery store was indicted in an alleged food stamp fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington announced Wednesday.

Manjit Bedi, a 64-year-old from Kent, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit fraud.

In February 2024, Bedi’s store was authorized to accept SNAP benefits, known as food stamps. In March 2024, Bedi allegedly agreed to provide SNAP recipients with cash in exchange for the money loaded on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, according to the indictment. For example, Bedi would charge $200 to a recipient’s EBT card, give $100 in cash to the recipient, and keep the other $100 as profit.

Tacoma grocery store owner allegedly pocketed $600,000 in SNAP benefits

Bedi allegedly pocketed at least $600,000 in SNAP benefits for food items that were never sold, the indictment stated.

“Every assistance dollar lost to fraud is a dollar that could be feeding hungry children,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said, according to the attorney’s office. “This crime steals from taxpayers — including our most needy, cutting the dollars they have for food. We are committed to rooting out such fraud so that federal dollars go to where they are most needed.”

The Department of Justice created the National Fraud Enforcement Division to investigate and prosecute those who steal or misuse taxpayer dollars. The attorney’s office noted that both SNAP benefit fraud and wire fraud are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Bedi’s trial is scheduled for June 22.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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