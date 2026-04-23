Tacoma grocery store owner among two men shot, sent to hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were shot in front of a Tacoma grocery store on Thursday afternoon, with one victim being the store’s owner.

At approximately 12:33 p.m., Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers were dispatched to Park Avenue Foods, TPD confirmed to KIRO Newsradio.

The 911 caller reported that the grocery store owner was among the two victims who had been shot.

The two men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. TPD spokesperson Sergeant John Correa confirmed that the shooting took place right outside the grocery store.

TPD is not currently looking for the shooter. Patrol remains on the scene, and forensics units have also been dispatched.

Nearby roadways have not been shut down, though patrol vehicles may be blocking certain areas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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