Washington gets a 2nd In-N-Out Burger

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Order up! Washington is getting a second In-N-Out Burger.

A restaurant is opening in Vancouver on Thursday at 13511 Southeast Third Way.

According to a news release from the California burger chain, Michael Mitchell, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 23 years, will manage the new restaurant.

The restaurant will employ over 100 In-N-Out Burger Associates, with a starting wage of $19.25 per hour.

The new location has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests. The restaurant operates from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Washington’s first In-N-Out Burger opened in Ridgefield in August.

The chain currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington, and Tennessee.

In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family.

Their hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef with whole chucks boned and ground by In-N-Out’s own butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh to stores throughout the week and are never frozen.

Fresh whole produce is prepared daily at every restaurant, and fries are hand-diced from fresh whole potatoes.

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