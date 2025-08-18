In-N-Out Burger announces opening date of first Washington restaurant

In-N-Out Burger will open its first restaurant in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 20, according to the California-based company.

The Ridgefield location, at 5801 North Pioneer Canyon Drive, will serve hamburgers, fries, and shakes made with the same approach that dates back to 1948 when founders Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California.Stories

The Ridgefield restaurant will employ about 80 people, with starting pay listed at $18.75 an hour.

A longtime In-N-Out employee, Clint Ford, who has worked with the company for 26 years, will manage the store.

The restaurant will feature a single drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 73 customers, and a covered outdoor patio with room for 28 guests.

Hours will run daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Company officials said the Ridgefield location will receive fresh deliveries several times a week.

In-N-Out makes its own hamburger patties from 100% American beef, cut and ground by its own butchers. The company emphasizes that patties are never frozen.

Associates at each location prepare fresh produce daily, and French fries are hand-diced from whole potatoes.

In-N-Out Burger operates in several western states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

