Policy experts believe city taxes could have played role in Starbucks new HQ decision

As Starbucks prepares its 2nd headquarters in Nashville within the next 5 years, many throughout Downtown Seattle are worried this could be the beginning of more businesses eventually leaving the Emerald City.

“Look at what has happened to our big business in Seattle. They’ve all contracted and moved elsewhere,” Ryan Frost with Washington Policy Center said.

Frost says city and state taxes could’ve played a role in the coffee giant’s decision to grow their business in Tennessee. He says with this move, the company avoids paying several taxes they currently pay for the Global HQ in Seattle such as the Jump Start Payroll Tax, B&O Tax, Information’s Technologies Service Tax and several more that will go into effect soon. He says in 2014, Washington ranked 6th in the US for tax purposes on business but in 2025, Washington fell to 45th.

“Bare minimum they are going to save $250 million over the course of that 23 year lease in Nashville than they would’ve had to stay here in Seattle,” Frost said.

One person who has been outspoken about Starbucks corporate has been Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, who joined baristas on the picket line in November.

“That is why I am proud to join on the picket line and proud to say loud and clear that I am not buying Starbucks and you should not either,” Wilson said.

KIRO 7 pressed Wilson at a press conference talking about improvements being made to the Route 8 bus line. When she was asked about Starbucks, she didn’t want to talk about it.

“Again this is not the subject of our press conference. So Starbucks expansion is Nashville has been in the works for years. Seattle will remain their North American HQ and we are confident of that, Wilson said.

While Wilson is confident Starbucks HQ will remain in Seattle, Frost and many throughout the downtown corridor worry if the attitude toward big business doesn’t change, then we will see a lot more vacant buildings across the city.

“If you want your businesses to survive and your downtown not to be hollowed out, you need to have an environment where people can succeed,” Frost said.

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