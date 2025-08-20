White River Bridge remains closed after semi-truck collision, 38-mile detour in place

There are currently no quick trips between Buckley and Enumclaw.

The White River Bridge on State Route 410 (SR 410) remains closed Wednesday after it was struck by a semi-truck Monday morning, causing damage in multiple spots. Engineers are still assessing the damage to the 76-year-old bridge.

Three teams of bridge inspectors are collecting information, taking measurements, and assessing damage to the bridge, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokesperson Tom Pearce.

“The damage runs basically the length of the bridge and affects both the horizontal and vertical components of the bridge,” Pearce wrote in an email to KIRO Newsradio.”The engineers need to run this data through a modeling program to better understand the extent of the damage and formulate a repair plan. Our bridge engineers are working on temporary repair concepts, based on the information from the field and design of the bridge, that we think may work.”

Crews are working to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible.

“We’ve spent the past two days inspecting; now we’ll analyze findings for next steps. The detour is long. Reopening will be as fast as possible, but safety comes first,” the WSDOT wrote on X Wednesday.

Emergency vehicles use alternate route

More than 22,000 vehicles use this route every day. The bridge is closed to all traffic, including bikes and pedestrians.

As for emergency vehicles, the Enumclaw Fire Department said the Foothills Pedestrian Bridge is an option.

“The ability for emergency crews to cross the White River, though somewhat cumbersome, is still possible, if the need arises via the Foothills Pedestrian Bridge. The Foothills Pedestrian Bridge was designed and constructed to be able to handle emergency vehicles for this exact kind of situation,” the fire department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

In the event of an emergency, authorities ask drivers to move off the bridge and yield to all emergency vehicles.

“For everyone’s safety, please do not try to cross the bridge while an emergency vehicle is on or approaching the bridge,” the fire department added.

Detour around White River Bridge

The signed detour around the White River Bridge is 38 miles, taking you all the way to State Route 167 (SR 167). There are some neighborhood cut-throughs, but they cannot handle that amount of traffic.

To make that one-mile trip to get across the White River, it will likely take you 45 to 60 minutes.

