Man injured in Snohomish trestle fire now accused of starting it, booked for arson

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The man injured during last week’s massive trestle fire in Snohomish has now been accused of starting it.

Approximately 300 feet of train trestle burned in a large fire last week, forcing the closure of Airport Way in Snohomish for several hours. The fire was near Harvey Airfield in Snohomish.

“Basically, there was fire from the ground level all the way to the top of the area where the trestle tracks are,” Snohomish Fire District 4 Fire Marshal DJ Hill said. “And that’s probably, give or take, 40 or 50 feet elevation from ground to where the top of the trestle is.”

One person, a 51-year-old man who is reportedly experiencing homelessness, suffered minor burns to their hands and was transferred to Providence Hospital in Everett, firefighters with Snohomish Fire District 4 told KIRO Newsradio. The injured individual, according to The Everett Herald, was rescued by deputies after he was found crawling along the railroad tracks.

But after the Snohomish County fire marshal investigated the cause of the fire, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office booked the man for second-degree arson, and he remains under investigation.

He’s now being held in the Snohomish County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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