Whiskey heist under investigation; 12,000 bottles stolen

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A major whiskey heist is under investigation in Skagit County.

Westland Distillery told The Seattle Times that 12,000 bottles disappeared from a warehouse in Burlington over the summer.

That includes bottles of its prized Garryana 10th Anniversary release.

The missing bottles are valued at more than $900,000.

An attorney for the distillery told The Seattle Times it appears the suspected thief used fake paperwork to pick up the shipment.

No arrests have been made.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

