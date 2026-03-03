Whidbey Island jets flying missions in Iran conflict

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — An impressive air display near NAS Whidbey Island had people pulling off to the side of the road to watch EA-18G Growlers flying overhead.

Those watching say it takes on added significance, given the U.S. military operations against Iran.

“When you wake up to the news, that we’re at war unofficially, because it’s not Congressionally approved, it’s disturbing. I have a whole lot of other concerns regarding that. But this, you know why they’re out here, you know why they’re practicing and doing what they’re doing,” said Kelly Maskell.

The Navy released photos over the weekend showing EA-18G Growlers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island launching from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The jets are part of Electronic Attack Squadron 133, known as the “Wizards,” and are flying combat support missions as part of Operation Epic Fury, MyNorthwest.com wrote.

The Navy says the jets – specialized for jamming enemy radar and communications – are attached to Electronic Attack Squadron 133, flying combat support missions.

The conflict hits especially close to home for Craig and Monica Moore, whose son-in-law is in the Navy.

“What the Navy and our military are doing right now – you should be so proud to be an American,” said Moore.

And those living near the base also feel a bond, saying they’re praying for the troops’ safe return and for the conflict to come to a swift end.

“I was in the military and I was in those places and so I know what it is for my brothers and sisters that are there now,” said Tracy Vass, a Navy vet.

