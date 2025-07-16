Where to drop off your trash as Republic Services strike continues

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The line was long. The cargo was smelly. The heat was building.

This is what people encountered while waiting to drop off their trash at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, as a whole week has passed since the start of the Republic Services strike.

“This is the worst possible time for this,” Brit Harris said, the daycare director at Lil People’s World in Bellevue.

With the hottest days of summer bearing down, Harris worries for the dumpster full of dirty diapers that hasn’t been picked up in 11 days.

“Mainly the feces, I’m super worried about. It is very hot out and we are going to overflow very quickly.” Harris said.

Several communities around Western Washington are creating trash drop-off sites for people to bring their trash to the company.

With the second missed trash day imminent for people whose trash day is on Wednesday, Republic Services is legally required to establish alternative drop-off sites for trash.

The company says hospitals, grocery stores, public facilities, and other “critical locations” are getting their trash picked up.

Republic Services says its employees from other areas are handling the pickups.

Teamsters Local 252, which initiated the strike, claims that replacement workers from out of state have been brought in to complete that work.

“I hope that we get a call from Republic that says they’re ready to talk,” said Leah Randall, an organizer with Teamsters Local 252.

In a statement, Republic Services said: “Collection services are once again disrupted due to a Teamsters-led work stoppage at Republic Services’ operations in King County and Snohomish County.”

Local 252 has been trying to negotiate a contract for 16 months without reaching an agreement.

Randall says union members are ready to meet as soon as possible.

Republic Services says the next negotiation isn’t scheduled until July 30.

Twelve workers at a facility in Thurston County initiated the strike, joined in solidarity by some workers in King and Snohomish County.

Other workers are expressing their right not to cross the picket line, halting trash collection in cities contracted with Republic Services.

The workers claim they are paid 13% less than their competitors and are also requesting health care and retirement benefits.

They point to the $12.9 million paid to Republic Services’ CEO and $1.18 billion paid to its shareholders in 2024 as reason the company can afford what workers are requesting.

“All of the sacrifice the community has made for us to be heard has been heard and that is what we need to get a contract.” Randall said.

The national Teamsters organization announced strikes had expanded to Republic Services facilities in California and Ohio.

It comes as the first unit to strike in Boston had finally met for negotiations.

“It’s unfortunate,” Randall said, “It feels good that the message is going somewhere and we hope that’s impactful, but its sad Republic has taken it this far.”

The Washington Utility and Transportation Commission says Republic Services must offer alternative drop-offs, pickups, or refunds when a second trash day is missed.

In Bellevue, a statement on the company’s website said customers will receive a credit on their account for missed pickups, as will Renton citizens.

WUTC says it will investigate whether fines are necessary, an action that the city of Renton will also consider.

The city of Kent did not say whether it will seek fines, refunds, or account credits, but has offered a drop-off site at ShoWare.

The city of Kent said in a statement, “The city strongly encourages Republic Services and the Teamster union to negotiate in good faith and reach a settlement as soon as possible.”

Here are some of the drop-off locations in south King County:

ShoWare Center, 625 W James St, Kent, WA, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 16 – 18.

Bannerwood Park (1790 Richards Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005) parking lot from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 16

Thomas Teasdale Park (601 S 23rd St) between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16th

-The WUTC also suggests locations in Snohomish County and King County

