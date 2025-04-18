What’s up with the helicopters in Tacoma?

TACOMA, Wash. — KIRO 7 viewers have been asking, what’s with all these helicopters flying around Tacoma?

Well, according to the Tacoma Police Department, there’s nothing to worry about — it’s just training.

Statement from Tacoma PD:

“Elements of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command are conducting training in the Tacoma, WA, areas from 15-16 April 2025. Aviation assets will be involved, so citizens may hear a higher level of noise associated with military aircraft. This training has been fully coordinated with local government and law enforcement officials, and is not in response to any real-world event. Extensive safety precautions are in place to protect the service members and local citizens and to limit inconvenience to the communities. Due to inherent risks to personal safety associated with aviation training, there will be no opportunities for public viewing of this training.”

