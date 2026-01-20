What’s the best way to avoid the Revive I-5 traffic?

SEATTLE — The Revive I-5 project is causing major slowdowns in and out of Seattle—and it’s going to be that way for at least the next five months.

Is there another way to get to your destination without getting stuck in the mess? This week, we will be testing some of the suggested detours.

We will be testing routes from Everett to Seattle.

The routes

January 20: We will see how long it takes using I-5 with the closures.

January 21: We will take 15th Avenue Northwest.

January 22: We will take State Route 99.

Each day, we will update this article with our findings as we test out different routes.

The closures

Now through June 5: Two left northbound I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.

June 5 - 8: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone removal).

June 8 - July 10: All lanes of I-5 reopen for FIFA World Cup games.

July 10 -13: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone set up).

July 13 - end of 2026: Two right northbound I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.

End of 2026: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone removal).

What is happening during Revive I-5?

I-5 is Washington’s busiest freeway, and it’s showing signs of wear and tear.

According to WSDOT, nearly 240,000 vehicles travel across the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge daily.

The last preservation project was about 40 years ago.

During the closures, WSDOT crews are repairing and resurfacing the upper bridge deck, replacing concrete and aging bridge expansion joints, improving drainage, and addressing other maintenance issues.

