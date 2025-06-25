Whatcom Humane Society flooded with donations

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom Humane Society is thanking the community after a flood of donations this week.

Last week, the Humane Society posted a picture of empty shelves at the food bank asking for help as they were “badly in need of dry and canned dog and cat food, treats, and litter.”

On Tuesday, they posted saying, “WOW...WOW...WOW! We are overwhelmed with boxes of pet food/supply donations and so grateful to our PNW community for answering the call to help. These donations will help so many shelter animals, many of our rescue partners and our community food bank. THANK YOU!”

