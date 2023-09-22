Whatcom detectives arrest man for over 15 child sex crimes

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man for over 15 child sex crimes on Thursday.
In February of 2023, WCSO took over an investigation into a man’s history of sexually assaulting minors.
Detectives say they uncovered a pattern of abuse that took place between 2002 and 2009 which involved multiple minors with the same suspect.
When detectives went to the 31-year-old man’s house, he admitted to sexually assaulting the children.
He was then arrested for the following crimes:
- Three counts of Rape of a Child 1st Degree
- Attempted Rape of a Child 1st Degree
- Seven Counts of Child Molestation 1st Degree
- Rape 2nd Degree
- Three counts of Indecent Liberties
- Assault 2nd Degree w/Sexual Motivation
- Incest 1st Degree
- Intimidating a Witness
- Rape of a Child 2nd Degree
- Attempted Rape of a Child 2nd Degree
- Rape of a Child 3rd Degree
- Attempted Rape of a Child 3rd Degree
- Child Molestation 2nd Degree
- Incest 1st Degree
- Voyeurism
