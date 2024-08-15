Whatcom County installs first 24/7 dispenser for opioid reversal medication

WHATCOM COUNTY - — A new initiative to increase access to opioid overdose reversal medication launched this week in Whatcom County.

On Tuesday, Whatcom County Health and Community Services announced it opened the first naloxone nasal spray dispenser in the county.

It’s located at the Ferndale Community Services building on 2nd Avenue.

The county plans to install three other dispensers. The locations will be selected strategically based on community needs.

“Making naloxone readily available in public spaces is a critical step in our ongoing efforts to reduce opioid-related deaths in Whatcom County,” said Dr. Amy Harley, WCHCS Health Officer. “These dispenser boxes ensure that community members have access to this lifesaving tool whenever and wherever it’s needed.”

The dispensers will operate 24/7, and the medication is free.

Individuals can also visit whatcomoverdoseprevention.org to find out where to order free naloxone kits online.





WHAT DOES AN OVERDOSE LOOK LIKE?

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, if someone’s displaying any of the following symptoms, it could be a sign they’re overdosing on opioids:

· Their face is extremely pale and/or feels clammy to the touch

· Their body goes limp

· Their fingernails or lips have a purple or blue color

· They start vomiting or making gurgling noises

· They cannot be awakened or are unable to speak

· Their breathing or heartbeat slows or stops

Call 911 immediately if a person exhibits any of the above symptoms.

