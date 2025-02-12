Whatcom County deputy injured by accidental gun discharge following arrest in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A deputy with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was injured on the job after a gun accidentally fired while arresting a suspect.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lynden Police with a suspect who waved a gun near Guide Meridian Road and E Wiser Lake Road before taking off in a vehicle.

The suspect was eventually pulled over by deputies at the intersection of Guide Meridian Road and Axton Road in Belligham (a few miles away) and was arrested.

WCSO reported that following the arrest, a gun accidentally discharged and hit a deputy.

The deputy was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was released a short time later.

“Every day our deputies stand between harm and the community we are sworn to serve,” said Sheriff Donnell “Tank” Tanksley. “While there is always a risk to deputies, events like today’s are unfortunate. We are grateful the deputy’s injuries are not worse, and wish them a full and swift recovery. We are thankful to our brothers and sisters in law enforcement who were so quick to respond to support our deputy.”

The 52-year-old suspect from Blaine was taken to Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

WCSO has requested the Bellingham Police Department to investigate the accidental discharge.

