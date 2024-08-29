What you need to know ahead of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension opening

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension officially opens on Friday. The expansion brings 8.5 new mails of light rail and four new stops, connecting riders from Lynnwood south to Seattle’s Downtown and Sea-Tac International Airport.

From the northernmost Lynnwood City Center stop, it will take riders roughly 32 minutes to get to Downtown Seattle and roughly 70 minutes to get to Sea-Tac International Airport.

Trains will run every eight minutes during peak travel times and every ten minutes during off-peak hours.

Starting Friday, fares will change on Link light rail service too. Adults will be charged a $3 flat rate on 1 Line and 2 Line. Anyone 18 or under will ride for free. Adults 65 and older ride for $1, as does anyone with a qualifying disability.

“The new flat fare rate really is intended to create a more seamless experience for everybody using our system,” said Luke Lamon with Sound Transit.

Sound Transit has designated parking at all four new stops. Right now, that parking is free. Lamon said there has been conversation about whether that would change down the line, but nothing has been decided at this time.

The project marks the first expansion of light rail into Snohomish County. Sound Transit officials say the expansion has led to a housing boom. Roughly 10,000 new housing units have either been built or are in the permit pipeline within half a mile of the new stops, according to transit officials.

Eventually, Link will continue its trek north into Everett. That project is slated to be complete by 2041.

“The broader future of Link really envisions a comprehensive network connecting the central Puget Sound that is part of both a rail and bus network,” Lamon said.

Sound Transit expects about 50,000 regular riders once the Lynnwood expansion is officially open.

“It’s almost unreal,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “To finally see it here physically is just... it’s an amazing.”

