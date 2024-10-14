What is norovirus? Tacoma restaurant reopens after suspected outbreak, health dept. says

TACOMA, Wash. — A popular Tacoma restaurant officially reopened Saturday after health officials announced a suspected norovirus outbreak.

So, what is norovirus?

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department forced the restaurant on 38th Street to temporarily close Thursday due to a suspected norovirus outbreak.

So how contagious is the virus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is highly contagious and can quickly spread through contaminated food, water, or surfaces.

Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the United States, the CDC said.

“It is sometimes called the “stomach flu” or the “stomach bug;” however, norovirus is not related to the flu. The flu is caused by the influenza virus. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines,” said the CDC.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus.

The virus is relatively resistant to heat and can survive temperatures as high as 145 degrees, CDC officials said.

Tacoma-Pierce County health officials said the virus is the same one that is often reported on cruise ships.

“It can cause diarrhea and vomiting, often at the same time. Symptoms typically last a day or two,” Tacoma-Pierce County health officials said.

People infected with the virus may experience decreased urination, dry mouth or throat, feeling dizzy when standing up, crying with few or no tears and unusual sleepiness or fussiness.

The virus can stay in people’s waste for two weeks or more after they start feeling better.

Hand sanitizer alone will not work well against norovirus. Health officials said the following can prevent people from getting sick:

Properly washing your hands with soap and water

Properly preparing food safely

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Wash laundry well

For more details about the virus, please click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group