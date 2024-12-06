Where is Oakley Carlson? A three-year mystery in Oakville

OAKVILLE, Wash. — It’s a case that’s captivated the Pacific Northwest for three years: A young girl from Oakville reported missing on her fifth birthday.

On December 6, Oakley Carlson would be turning 7 years old. Instead, her community is left with more questions than answers: Where is she? What happened to her?

Oakley was last seen alive in Oakville in February of 2021.

Since her disappearance, authorities in Grays Harbor County have been trying to learn what happened to the missing girl— with little luck.

In 2023, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office released an age-progression picture showing what Oakley would look like at about 6 years old.

The girl’s parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, are considered to be suspects in her disappearance but they have not been charged.

Both have served time in prison on unrelated charges.

In August of 2023, Bowers was sentenced to 43 months in prison for identity theft and fraud.

Court documents released in 2023 paint a grim picture.

The documents cite a report that says before her disappearance, Oakley was kept in a locked “cell” underneath the stairs of their home, and state her sister told investigators that Oakley was beaten and that “there is no Oakley.”

In 2022, Bowers and Carlson were also convicted of child endangerment for exposing their other children to drugs.





