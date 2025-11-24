What food items can you bring through airport security checkpoints?

Did you know you can bring a whole turkey through an airport security checkpoint?

The holiday travel season is here, and TSA agents are reminding travelers of the dos and don’ts for packing items in carry-on luggage.

Travelers can bring baked goods, meats, fresh fruit, and casseroles through airport security checkpoints, but items like cranberry sauce, gravy, and canned fruit must be packed in checked luggage.

“The big one is canned food, I don’t know why you would bring a can of beans or cranberry sauce, but some people do and they are restricted,” said Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokesperson at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

TSA agents are urging travelers to triple-check their bags to ensure no prohibited items are packed, which can cause delays at security checkpoints.

“The last time I flew, we got held up because someone brought their protein shakes pre-made,” Jennifer Hallett from Gig Harbor shared with KIRO 7.

Passengers often find themselves throwing away items at the last minute, causing stress and delays.

TSA also advises travelers to be cautious with wrapped gifts, as they may be unwrapped if the contents are unclear.

To avoid travel disruptions, TSA offers an online chat service for travelers unsure about packing specific items.

©2025 Cox Media Group