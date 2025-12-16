Westbound SR 18 closed after semi crash near Snoqualmie

A non-injury semi-truck collision on westbound State Route 18 just east of the Tiger Mountain summit is expected to cause a temporary full closure while crews remove the vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

No injuries were reported, but the semi will need to be recovered by tow trucks, which requires shutting down all westbound lanes for a period of time.

The Washington State Patrol said the full westbound closure will begin once tow crews arrive on scene.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and consider alternate routes.

