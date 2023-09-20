West Seattle smoke shop damaged in 7th smash-and-grab burglary

SEATTLE — A West Seattle smoke shop is damaged yet again after burglars crashed a car into its storefront.

The break-in at Global Smoke & Vape at Southwest Roxbury Street and 35th Avenue Southwest happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

That’s when the owner of the shop was alerted by his security system.

According to the shop’s owner, this is the seventh smash-and-grab burglary at the store.

In this latest burglary, surveillance video shows four people were involved. They are seen climbing over a door that was ripped off of its hinges and then stealing products.

Two cars were used, one to crash into the building and another to flee.

Plywood was put up on the storefront at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Some of that plywood is now in a pile on the ground, and the store’s gates are mangled.

“It’s not good, but we’ll see. We tried to find some other solution, maybe hire some security or something like that, we’ll see,” said owner Sayid Seed.

