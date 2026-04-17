Weekend traffic wrap: NB I-405 closure, SB I-5 closure in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Travelers can expect another weekend of disruptions on the Eastside and in the South Sound because of road work and construction.

Northbound I-405 Closure

Northbound I-405 in Renton and Bellevue will be closed between North Southport Drive/Sunset Boulevard and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast. That will happen from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, April 20.

Crews will excavate drainage crossings, complete pavement replacements, and perform a traffic switch as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

Drivers should expect backups in either direction of I-405 approaching Bellevue and heavier congestion throughout the corridor. This is all happening while two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Southbound I-5 Closure in Fife

In Fife, travelers will soon see a new electronic sign above the southbound lanes near Emerald Queen Casino. In order to remove the old sign and put in a new one, WSDOT maintenance crews will close all southbound I-5 lanes at 54th Avenue East nightly, starting Friday at 11 p.m.

The ramps from 54th Avenue East to southbound I-5 will also close. Everything is expected to reopen by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. All northbound I-5 lanes will remain open.

During the closure, people with destinations south of Tacoma are encouraged to use alternate routes like State Routes 18, 161, 167, and 512.

WSDOT is asking drivers to do the following:

Consider rescheduling trips to avoid work hours

Leave earlier in the evening or later in the morning

Allow extra time for traveling alternate routes, which will have more traffic than usual

Expect reduced speeds and congestion approaching the work zone

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