Weekend construction on I-5 near Boeing Field closes several lanes

Work continues this weekend on I-5 near the south end of Boeing Field, closing several southbound lanes for concrete panel repair work.

Southbound lanes will be reduced from five to one, starting Friday night and continuing until noon on Saturday, March 23.

Crews will then open one more lane, leaving only two lanes open for traffic until the early morning hours of Monday, March 25.

WSDOT officials say that the “weekend lane closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to replace broken and cracked concrete more efficiently. The four-lane closure is needed to provide a safe work zone for crews working in the middle lane. This work is weather dependent and could be postponed because of heavy rain.”

A check of the freeway cameras on this rainy Saturday morning indicated that the work and the required lane closures are still in place.

Other work on I-5 in both directions further south near Military Road may also have traffic impacts this weekend.

WSDOT plans lane and ramp closures through this fall as they continue work on their “Revive I-5″ project.

WSDOT encourages drivers to visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app, or sign up for email updates.

















