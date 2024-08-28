Weekend closures coming to Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE — Beginning in September and continuing through October, the Ballard Bridge will be closed for several weekends to make repairs and complete maintenance.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that the closure of the bridge over various weekends would allow crews to proactively maintain and preserve the bridge, which is 107 years old.

Crews will inspect the steel beams, rebar, and replace expansion joints and concrete around these parts of the bridge.

The bridge will be fully closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the following weekends:

Friday evening, September 13, 2024, through Monday morning, September 16, 2024

Friday evening, September 27, 2024, through Monday morning, September 30, 2024

Friday evening, October 4, 2024, through Monday morning, October 7, 2024

Friday evening, October 11, 2024, through Monday morning, October 14, 2024

Friday evening, October 18, 2024, through Monday morning, October 21, 2024

Public transportation riders should expect longer travel times as buses take alternate routes.

SDOT does not plan on closing the bridge to pedestrians, bicycle traffic or boats passing underneath.

At this time, no changes to the schedule are expected but the work is dependent on the weather.

SDOT said that the work is important to extend the life of the bridge as it goes through dramatic weather changes and to prevent damage in the event of a major earthquake.

Detour signs will be posted to help vehicle traffic get around the construction.

To get more information on upcoming bridge work, visit the SDOT website.

