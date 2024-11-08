Water damage temporarily closes SIFF Cinema Egyptian

SEATTLE, Wash. — The historic SIFF Cinema Egyptian in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is closing for the foreseeable future because of water damage.

According to a note on their website, the Seattle Central College Fine Arts Building where the cinema is located experienced a significant pipe leak from a main line on Tuesday.

The leak, which happened on the 4th floor, reportedly caused damage to multiple floors of the building, including the old Masonic Temple where the Egyptian operates.

Leadership expects that it will take multiple months for them to fully assess the extent of the damage, repair, and reopen.

SIFF says the closures will have a significant impact on its operations and programming.

“Our team is hard at work to notify existing ticket holders of their options and to shift planned events to different venues where possible,” according to their website.

In the meantime, SIFF’s other three venues: SIFF Cinema Uptown, SIFF Film Center, and SIFF Cinema Downtown are open for the public to enjoy.

Below are a list of screening updates:

Black Box Diaries - date change: November 29–December 1 - SIFF Film Center

Caligula - canceled

Know Your Place - date and venue change: November 24 - SIFF Cinema Uptown

Lynden - venue change: SIFF Cinema Uptown

The M Factor - venue change: Broadway Performance Hall (ticketing via their site)

Nosferatu - venue change: moved SIFF Cinema Uptown

Powell & Pressburger: Gone to Earth - date and venue change: January 29, 2025 - SIFF Cinema Uptown

Powell & Pressburger: Peeping Tom - date and venue change: January 22, 2025 - SIFF Cinema Uptown

Powell & Pressburger: The Tales of Hoffman - date and venue change: January 15, 2025 - SIFF Cinema Uptown

Queer - venue change: moved SIFF Cinema Uptown

Return - venue change: SIFF Film Center

The Room Next Door - venue change: moved to SIFF Cinema Uptown

The Sacrifice - date and venue change: December 13–19 - SIFF Film Center

Sea Slug Animation Film Festival -TBD

Scope Screenings - venue change: SIFF Cinema Uptown

Seattle Polish Film Festival - venue change: SIFF Film Center

Unstreamable series (Gummo, To Live and Die in LA, Super Mario Bros, Pink Flamingos) - venue change: SIFF Film Center

©2024 Cox Media Group