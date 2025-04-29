King County sees significant drop in gun violence

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Gun violence in King County is decreasing significantly, according to a new report from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Data released Tuesday shows that the number of shootings decreased by about 37% for the first quarter of the year.

2024: 441 shootings

2025: 278 shootings

It’s the lowest number the county has seen since 2021.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion credits teamwork as a contributing factor.

She says police, local governments, and non-profits are collaborating on ways to keep the community safe. “I think that partnership is key. Everyone wants to keep young people away from guns and gun violence, right? And everyone wants our communities to not only be safe, but to feel safe. So, when we focus on those two main goals. I see that we’re having an impact,” Manion said.

Not only is 2025 proving to be less violent – it’s shaping up to be less deadly. Last year, the county saw a five-year high in deaths during its first three months.

2024: 25 people were killed from January to March

2025: 15 people were killed from January to March

That’s the lowest number that King County has seen since 2021.

What about injuries?

Four months into the year, 45 people have been hurt in shootings in King County. It’s the lowest number in five years. The worst? 2022, with 95 people injured in the same time frame.

Manion says 12% of gun violence victims are under the age of 17. That age group is where she is most hopeful that continued work with non-profit groups can make the biggest impact.

“We saw from the pandemic that young people were impacted and that there is a deep cry and a deep need for people to have access to counseling and trauma-informed care. Young people need interventions, and we also know from brain science that they are very susceptible to seeing improvements from the right interventions.” Manion said.

For a full breakdown of today’s report, tune in to KIRO 7 News tonight at 6 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group