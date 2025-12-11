WATCH: Two drivers stranded in floodwaters rescued by helicopter in Fall City

FALL CITY, Wash. — Rescue crews used a helicopter to save two drivers who were caught in rushing floodwaters Wednesday night in Fall City.

According to Eastside & Rescue one of the people ended up on the roof of their car and another wound up in a tree trying to avoid the rising water.

“Stay home and don’t travel unless necessary,” they said.

The agency also shared video of the rescue:

Dramatic video of the river rescue last night. EF&R, Fall City Fire, KCSO and Whidby Navel Helicopter Team worked to rescue two drivers caught in the swiftwaters. One ended up on the roof of their vehicle and the other in a tree. Stay home and don't travel unless necessary. pic.twitter.com/lO11Uo06QK — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) December 11, 2025

The flooding is the worst that Washington has seen in years. It’s thanks to heavy rains from an atmospheric river.

Governor Bob Ferguson is predicting upwards of 100,000 people will need to evacuate their homes and around 300 members of the National Guard are coming to help with rescues.

