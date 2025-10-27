WATCH: Seattle officers rush to save man engulfed in flames in University District

Seattle police officers helped save a man early Monday morning after he was found engulfed in flames in the University District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. to reports of a person on fire in the 4500 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast.

When they arrived within five minutes, they found the man running through an alley, his clothes fully on fire.

Police shouted for him to stop, drop, and roll, but he continued moving.

Officers rushed toward him and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames as he collapsed to the ground.

Seattle Fire Department crews arrived moments later to provide medical aid.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with second-degree burns over much of his body.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance footage and determined the man had fallen asleep next to a small, makeshift fire.

The flames quickly spread to his clothing, causing the blaze.

Police credited the quick actions of responding officers and firefighters for saving the man’s life.

He remains in critical condition at Harborview.

