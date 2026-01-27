WATCH: Injured hiker, fallen snowshoer saved in back-to-back helicopter rescues

The King County Sheriff’s Office shared new helicopter video on Tuesday of two back-to-back rescues in the Cascades.

On January 24, the Guardian 2 crew rescued an injured hiker near Granite Lake. The crews hoisted her to safety and took her to a nearby landing zone so she could be taken to a nearby hospital. “I’m so scared,” you can hear her say in the video. “Don’t worry, I’ve got you,” one of the crewmembers reassured her. No word on her condition.

Shortly after the first rescue, the crew flew to Red Mountain to rescue a snowshoer who had fallen a good distance. She was able to stay safe until the team could get to her. She was also taken to a nearby landing zone and driven to a nearby hospital for treatment.

©2026 Cox Media Group