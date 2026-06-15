WATCH: Fish and Wildlife officer goes on‘wild goose chase’ to remove dart from bird’s neck

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife was recently roped into a wild goose chase in Longview – literally.

A citizen called to report that a goose at Lake Sacajawea was hit by a blow dart and it was still sticking out of the bird’s neck.

An officer arrived with a rope to lasso the bird and free it from the dart.

After several attempts, the officer was able to wrangle the bird and carefully pull it from its neck.

“You’re alright, you’re alright. Poor girl. That looks like it hurt,” the officer is heard saying on body camera video of the incident.

The goose is okay. It hurriedly waddled back to its flock in one piece.

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