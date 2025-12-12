WATCH: Family saved by boat from flooded home in Duvall

DUVALL, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office shared video from Air Support 1 of a water rescue in Duvall.

Several people were trapped in their home because of flooding.

Crews hopped into a boat and drove it up to the front and rescued two people and their dog.

The crews took them to higher ground, and they are unharmed.

Washington is experiencing historic flooding as a result of this week’s atmospheric river.

It brought heavy rains, which overflowed our rivers.

Governor Bob Ferguson estimates that upwards of 100,000 people will need to evacuate.

On Friday, President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for emergency declaration.

The declaration authorizes FEMA to provide emergency protective measures—known as Category B assistance—limited to direct federal aid under the Public Assistance program.

The federal government will cover 75% of eligible costs.

