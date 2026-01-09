WATCH: Deputies arrest driver after short pursuit; dog thrown from car, survives

The video from the incident contains disturbing footage involving the animals.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a routine traffic stop on the Key Peninsula early Jan. 6 quickly escalated into a short vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, the discovery of drugs and two dogs being thrown from the vehicle.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. for expired registration that was more than three years out of date.

Instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated and tried to escape.

The pursuit lasted less than 30 seconds before the vehicle failed to make a turn at a T-intersection and crashed into an embankment.

During the crash, a large dog was ejected through the front windshield and ran from the scene.

Deputies took a 39-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old female passenger into custody.

Investigators said drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on the male driver.

A second, smaller dog was found inside the vehicle, behind the driver’s seat.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including eluding with endangerment, driving under the influence, driving while license was suspended in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree animal cruelty, according to deputies.

The vehicle was seized so deputies could apply for a search warrant.

Authorities said there was no probable cause to arrest the female passenger.

She was identified as the owner of both dogs and was released at the scene with the smaller dog.

Deputies said she was allowed to retrieve the larger dog, which had run to a nearby property.

The sheriff’s office said both dogs were ultimately found to be OK.

The incident, deputies said, highlights the risks of drug use and driving, especially when it puts other lives — including animals — in danger.

