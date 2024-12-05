Washington’s biggest Asian supermarket opens Thursday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T&T Supermarket is now open in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood.

The Asian supermarket opened today at 9:00 a.m. to the public.

The store offers an assortment of authentic Asian products, fresh produce, and live seafood.

The 76,000-square-foot storefront is not only the first location in the U.S. – it is also the largest Asian supermarket in Washington state.

T&T was founded in 1993 in Canada and has 36 locations, including Bellevue.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Bellevue and introduce U.S. shoppers to the T&T experience,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets in a news release. “From our fresh kitchen dishes to our one-of-a-kind bakery and exclusive private-label items, we aim to bring the rich flavors of Asia directly to the community. We want to be the go-to destination not only for Asian families but for anyone eager to explore new culinary traditions in the Pacific Northwest.”

Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes.

T&T’s bakery offers over 150 kinds of freshly baked bread and more than 50 desserts and pastries.

The store also features a selection of over 750 types of wine and spirits, specializing in Korean soju and Japanese sake.

