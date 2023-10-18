Washington Transportation Commission proposes $15 toll hike

On Tuesday, Washington’s Transportation Commission took its first step toward a toll hike.

If it passes, it could cost you upwards of $15 dollars a trip. The proposed hike would affect HOV and Good to Go lanes on State Route 167 and I-405, from Auburn to Lynnwood.

A trip during peak times would cost $10 on I-450 and $9 on SR 167. That could eventually go up to $15.

“Is $12 gonna solve the problem, or is $15 gonna solve the problem? Looks like $12 won’t move the needle and $15 won’t move the needle and perhaps we have to go to Phase 2,” said a member of the Washington State Transportation Commission.

If everything is approved, the rate hike will happen in early 2024.

All the toll money would fund repairs and construction on those roads.

