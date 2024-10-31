Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction General Election race

KIRO 7 News will be live from 4pm to 8pm, with team coverage throughout our region. As results begin to trickle in at 8pm tune in to kiro7.com and all the KIRO 7 apps as we track our local results. KIRO 7 News returns on-air and online from 11pm to Midnight, wrapping up all the elections from throughout your area.

Chris Reykdal (Incumbent) (States No Party Preference)

Statement:

Thank you Washington Voters! I am grateful to serve as your State Superintendent. This job requires experience and tested leadership to maintain our post-pandemic recovery. Our strong learning acceleration is at risk without sustained funding and a relentless focus on keeping our schools public and accountable to local voters. The paramount duty in our state is to fully fund our public schools. Investing in our public schools and our educators to empower student achievement is my number one priority!

Innovation drives our work with expanded career and technical education pathways, a record high graduation rate, a measurable improvement in student mental health following targeted investments, and free school meals for over 700,000 students. We are a top performing state in math and reading, and civics is once again a graduation requirement under my leadership!

Over two-thirds of our students now earn college credit while in high school, saving families over $100 million per year in foregone tuition, and we’ve doubled our investments in rural school facilities. Every child deserves a high-quality, individualized, and equitable learning opportunity in every community!

Endorsed: Washington State Labor Council, Public School Employees, Washington Education Association, American Federation of Teachers-WA, Washington Conservation Action, and more.

David Olson (States No Party Preference)

Statement:

Less than 50% of Washington students can read and write at grade level yet your property taxes have skyrocketed. Your children and schools deserve better. OSPI is not fulfilling their duty to advocate for adequate school operational funding. As Superintendent, I will push to change the approach, ensuring resources reach the schools and students who need them most – regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

Under the incumbent, chronic absenteeism has doubled, depriving children of crucial learning opportunities. Drawing from my district’s success, where strong parental engagement has led to one of the state’s lowest absentee rates, I will advocate for policies that encourage partnering with parents.

I am committed to restoring local control to school boards, empowering those who understand their communities’ unique needs, ensuring a fair and effective education for all. I will push to expand skilled trades programs, preparing our students for future diverse careers.

To combat the distractions of the digital age, I will promote policies restricting cell phones and social media in schools, creating safer, more focused learning environments. The Seattle Times stated the Superintendent is a “cheerleader for mediocrity.” Average Is Not Good Enough! It is time for change. I’ll appreciate your vote.





















