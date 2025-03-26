Local

Washington storm: Here’s how to navigate power outages and check outage maps in your area

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WASHINGTON — Weather agencies around western Washington are warning residents to brace for severe thunderstorms and golf-sized hail on Wednesday.

With this weather pattern, power outages in some areas should be expected. Depending on the severity, these outages can last several hours or at worst-case scenario, a few days.

Here’s what you need to know

Power outages can cause an inconvenience at best and safety concerns at worst.

According to the Washington Department of Health:

Before a power outage

  • Register life-sustaining and medical equipment with your utility company.
  • Consider buying a generator. When installing a generator, follow the instructions carefully. Keep your generator outside and run a cord inside. Don’t connect your generator to main service panels—it’s dangerous! Be sure to place a carbon monoxide detector indoors. The DOH has generator safety tips here.
  • Make sure your disaster preparedness kit contains light sticks, flashlights, a battery-powered radio with extra batteries and a wind-up clock.
  • Have backup portable cell phone charges ready to go and already charged.
  • Have a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel. Never burn charcoal or use a generator indoors.
  • If you own an electric garage door opener, know how to open the door without power.

During a power outage

  • Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer.
  • Even if it is dark, turn light switches and buttons on lamps or appliances to the “off” position.
  • Unplug computers and other sensitive equipment to protect them from possible surges when the power is restored.
  • Leave one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.
  • Conserve water, especially if you use well water.
  • Never use gas ovens, gas ranges, barbecues or portable or propane heaters for indoor heating—they use oxygen and create carbon monoxide that can cause suffocation.
  • Candles can cause a fire. It’s far better to use battery-operated flashlights or glow sticks for lighting.
  • Using a kerosene heater, gas lantern or stove inside the house can be dangerous. Maintain proper ventilation at all times to avoid a build up of toxic fumes, and be sure to have a carbon monoxide detector.
  • Stay away from downed power lines and sagging trees with broken limbs.

Check power outages in your area

