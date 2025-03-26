Washington storm: Here’s how to navigate power outages and check outage maps in your area

WASHINGTON — Weather agencies around western Washington are warning residents to brace for severe thunderstorms and golf-sized hail on Wednesday.
With this weather pattern, power outages in some areas should be expected. Depending on the severity, these outages can last several hours or at worst-case scenario, a few days.
Here’s what you need to know
Power outages can cause an inconvenience at best and safety concerns at worst.
According to the Washington Department of Health:
Before a power outage
- Register life-sustaining and medical equipment with your utility company.
- Consider buying a generator. When installing a generator, follow the instructions carefully. Keep your generator outside and run a cord inside. Don’t connect your generator to main service panels—it’s dangerous! Be sure to place a carbon monoxide detector indoors. The DOH has generator safety tips here.
- Make sure your disaster preparedness kit contains light sticks, flashlights, a battery-powered radio with extra batteries and a wind-up clock.
- Have backup portable cell phone charges ready to go and already charged.
- Have a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel. Never burn charcoal or use a generator indoors.
- If you own an electric garage door opener, know how to open the door without power.
During a power outage
- Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer.
- Even if it is dark, turn light switches and buttons on lamps or appliances to the “off” position.
- Unplug computers and other sensitive equipment to protect them from possible surges when the power is restored.
- Leave one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.
- Conserve water, especially if you use well water.
- Never use gas ovens, gas ranges, barbecues or portable or propane heaters for indoor heating—they use oxygen and create carbon monoxide that can cause suffocation.
- Candles can cause a fire. It’s far better to use battery-operated flashlights or glow sticks for lighting.
- Using a kerosene heater, gas lantern or stove inside the house can be dangerous. Maintain proper ventilation at all times to avoid a build up of toxic fumes, and be sure to have a carbon monoxide detector.
- Stay away from downed power lines and sagging trees with broken limbs.
Check power outages in your area
- Seattle City Light Outage Map
- Puget Sound Energy Outage Map
- Snohomish County PUD Outage Map
- Tacoma Public Utilities Outage Map
- Peninsula Light Company Outage Map
- Pacific Power Outage Map
- Lewis County PUD Outage Map
- Cowlitz County PUD Outage Map
- Chelan County PUD Outage Map
- Clallam County PUD Outage Map
- Orcas Power and Light Outage Map
