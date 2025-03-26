Seattle weather: How to prepare for predicted thunderstorms, large hail

WASHINGTON — Weather agencies around Western Washington are warning residents to brace for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

KIRO 7 Meteorologist expects thunderstorms could pop along the Cascade crest in the afternoon hours, but as the disturbance moves north, thunderstorms will fire down in Oregon and southern Washington through the mid-afternoon hours, moving north quickly.

Large, damaging hail is the greatest threat from these storms, with hail sizes possibly exceeding official Severe Thunderstorm criteria, which is wind gusts of 58 mph or greater and/or hail of one inch in diameter or larger. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is possible late Wednesday, meaning that the conditions for severe thunderstorms exist.

Seattle has never been in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch area, and only parts of the South Sound were in such a watch area back on May 4, 2017.

⚠️ We have an unusual risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday, primarily in the late afternoon through the evening. The... Posted by US National Weather Service Seattle Washington on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

The U.S. National Weather Service, Seattle, warned residents of the possible risks for large hail, strong wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes. They added a ‘Storm Planning Timeline’, asking community members to remain vigilant and aware of any storm warnings or notices.

Other tips include reminding family of the communication plan, knowing how to evacuate and/or get to safety from where you’re from, and being ready to take action at a moment’s notice. Also outlined: Adjusting plans, ensuring a clean and accessible shelter, and making sure your phone can receive weather emergency alerts.

Western Washington braces for weather - Here's how to prepare

Hail preps

The Washington State Department of Agriculture reminded residents to bring animals into sheltered areas, as hail up to 1 inch in diameter — the size of a golf ball — is possible.

Additionally, make sure to batten down the hatches and secure loose materials that could break away during the storm. This includes any furniture or anything that could break outdoors.

Stay indoors and seek shelter if the hail starts coming down. It’s also advised to stay away from windows.

Car protection

If you are able, put your car into a garage or covered parking spaces to prevent damage. Be cautious of parking under trees as additional damage from falling branches is a possibility.

If you are unable to cover your vehicle, consider a hail-resistant car cover. These are layered with extra padding to act as a shock absorber when the hail hits. However, these can get a bit pricey, with a generic starting price of around $50.

For those looking for a more cost-effective way to protect their car, several auto experts say you can use heavy blankets or cardboard as a makeshift shield.

Drivers should also consider folding in their mirrors to reduce a point of impact for damage.

🚨 Severe weather starting tomorrow afternoon 🚨

Severe weather is heading towards Western WA tomorrow: high winds, hail possible up to 1", thunderstorms, lightning, 2-4% chance of tornadoes. 🌩️

Eastern WA expect to see thunderstorms after sunset. #WAWX @NWSSeattle @NWSSpokane pic.twitter.com/bm3efD7uuE — Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) March 25, 2025

The Washington Emergency Management Division asked neighbors to reach out to neighbors, and make sure everyone was prepared for the incoming storms.

“Knock on some doors, talk to folks in your lobby, wave at neighbors in yards and just give them a heads up. And Seattle, in particular, this is your permission to ditch the Seattle freeze attitude and just talk to folks around you,” read the post from the Public Information Officer.

Not everyone knows that a storm is coming Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. The weather today is GREAT & it’s... Posted by Washington Emergency Management Division on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

