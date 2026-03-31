Homicide investigation underway after Tacoma woman dies 2 weeks after attack

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is now investigating a homicide because she died in the hospital – about two weeks after she was attacked.

Someone called 911 on the evening on March 14 to report the assault.

The department says it happened sometime before 8 p.m. on South 19th Street.

Officers arrived and saw the woman had life-threatening injuries. They tried to help save her, and the Tacoma Fire Department rushed her to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the woman died yesterday from her injuries.

A man was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Pierce County Jail. The department has not shared how the two know each other.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are actively investigating this incident as homicide.

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