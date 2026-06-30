Lambdin Fire grows to 13,300 acres, “Go Now” evacuations in effect in Walla Walla

“Go Now” evacuation orders are in effect due to a wildfire in Walla Walla County.

The fire, dubbed the Lambdin Fire, started at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday along Highway 12 near the Wallula Junction before quickly growing to more than 1,000 acres and threatening several buildings, including Cameo Heights Mansion, a luxury bed and breakfast.

By Monday night, fire crews confirmed it had grown to 13,300 acres, according to Watch Duty.

As of Monday evening, the fire had burned all the way north of Touchet and was still growing. Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations have also been established for areas east of Touchet North to Highway 124.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), multiple rural roads were closed due to the fire, including stretches of Nine Mile Road, Byrnes Road, Ash Hollow Road, and Touchet N. Road.

Additionally, multiple crashes occurred along Highway 12, shutting down the thoroughfare. According to KEPR TV, smoke from the Lambdin Fire is believed to have caused some of the crashes. No serious injuries were reported. Highway 12 reopened late Monday night.

WSDOT is asking both drivers and residents in evacuation zones to avoid the area as fire crews work to contain the fire.

Red Cross shelters have opened in both Touchet and Prescott.

Follow Walla Walla County Emergency Management’s Facebook page for up-to-the-minute information.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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