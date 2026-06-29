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Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations ordered for Lambdin wildfire in Walla Walla County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Patrol
Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations ordered for wildfire in Walla Walla County Photo: Washington State Patrol (Photo: Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

WALLULA JUNCTION, Wash. — The Lambdin Fire near the Wallula Junction has prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders.

The orders are in place for Pierce’s Green Valley RV Park, and Cameo Heights, Walla Walla County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

Highway 12 is also closed between milepost 318 near Touchet and milepost 307 at the Wallula Junction, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A Red Cross shelter has been opened at Touchet High School at 90 Champion Street in Touchet.

For updates on the Lambdin Fire, visit the Walla Walla County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

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