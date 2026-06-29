Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations ordered for Lambdin wildfire in Walla Walla County

WALLULA JUNCTION, Wash. — The Lambdin Fire near the Wallula Junction has prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders.

The orders are in place for Pierce’s Green Valley RV Park, and Cameo Heights, Walla Walla County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

Highway 12 is also closed between milepost 318 near Touchet and milepost 307 at the Wallula Junction, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A Red Cross shelter has been opened at Touchet High School at 90 Champion Street in Touchet.

For updates on the Lambdin Fire, visit the Walla Walla County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

WSDOT and you WSP are at the scene of a wildfire on SR12 in Walla Walla county. SR12 at mp318 near Touchet and SR12 mp307 at the Wallula Junction are blocked. Avoid the area if possible. #WallaWalla #Touchet #WildFire #Collision pic.twitter.com/twkDhYZftZ — District 3 PIO (@wspd3pio) June 29, 2026

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