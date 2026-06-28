Local

Man reunites with Renton police officer who helped save his life

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Renton Police Department
Man reunites with Renton police officer who helped save his life Photo: Renton Police Department (Photo: Renton Police Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton man says he’s grateful for the officer who helped save his life after he suffered a medical emergency in late April.

On April 29, Officer Greg Bills responded to a call of a man who was found unresponsive in his car near Talbot Road South and South 50th Place.

When he arrived, a nurse was performing CPR on Ken Conley.

With the help of witnesses at the scene, they moved Conley out of the car and Officer Bills took over CPR. He then grabbed a Bluetooth-enabled AED out of his patrol car to relay real-time information to medics before they arrived.

Renton police say Conley is recovering and in a video posted to social media, he reunited with Officer Bills and to thank him in person.

“I’m walking again,” Conley told Officer Bills.

“We’re thrilled about Mr. Conley’s positive outcome and wish him continued good health!” Renton police posted.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read