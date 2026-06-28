Man reunites with Renton police officer who helped save his life

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton man says he’s grateful for the officer who helped save his life after he suffered a medical emergency in late April.

On April 29, Officer Greg Bills responded to a call of a man who was found unresponsive in his car near Talbot Road South and South 50th Place.

When he arrived, a nurse was performing CPR on Ken Conley.

With the help of witnesses at the scene, they moved Conley out of the car and Officer Bills took over CPR. He then grabbed a Bluetooth-enabled AED out of his patrol car to relay real-time information to medics before they arrived.

Renton police say Conley is recovering and in a video posted to social media, he reunited with Officer Bills and to thank him in person.

“I’m walking again,” Conley told Officer Bills.

“We’re thrilled about Mr. Conley’s positive outcome and wish him continued good health!” Renton police posted.

A truly special reunion happened this week between Officer Greg Bills and a Renton resident whose life he helped save.

Back on April 29, just after 4 p.m., Ofc. Bills responded to a call near Talbot Rd S. and S 50th Pl. When he arrived, 1/4 pic.twitter.com/xJ3hKiIA6m — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 25, 2026

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