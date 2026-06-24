Seattle Pride 2026: Your guide to parades and events this weekend

SEATTLE — Pride Month is coming to a close, which just means we’re gearing up for the big celebration!

Each year, Seattle Pride selects a theme that reflects the moment — naming where the community stands and pointing toward where it’s going. Last year, the theme was ‘Louder.’ The goal was to encourage the community to take up space and use its voice.

This year, the theme is “Rally.”

Hearn added that this year’s theme also reflects the resilience required during a challenging moment for LGBTQIA2S+ communities.

“It’s what happens when we come together for a common goal,” said Seattle Pride Executive Director Patti Hearn. “That’s the energy we need to bring to 2026. This year, we take that energy to the streets. We get inspired before the march. We answer the call to action.”

Seattle Pride Parade

The biggest Pride parade in the state-- the Seattle Pride Parade-- will be taking place on Sunday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The parade starts at Westlake Park on 4th Ave. in downtown Seattle and ends at the Seattle Center. The route mostly goes down 4th Ave. before ending on Denny Way near the Seattle Center.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Seattle DOT for road closures and detours.

Queer/Pride Festival

Queer/Pride Festival returns to Capitol Hill from June 26-28.

The 3-day festival is 21+ and features over 35 artists, including Keke Palmer, JT, and Honey Dijon, plus appearances by Jane Don’t, Bosco, Erika Jayne (DJ Pretty Mess), Bianca Del Rio, and Sasha Colby, among many others.

Ticket info:

Friday GA: $60 | VIP: $125Saturday GA: $60 | VIP: $125Sunday GA: $60 | VIP: $1253-Day GA: $175 | VIP: $300

You can find more Seattle and surrounding area Pride events here.

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