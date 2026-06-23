Pinpoint Alert Day: Heat Advisory issued amid rare June heat wave

Today’s a Pinpoint Alert Day because of the heat — we’re looking at another shot at or near 90° again. And honestly, that’s pretty rare for Seattle in June. In more than 80 years of records, only 10 years have had two or more 90-degree days this month. The record is three, which happened in 1992, 1995, and, of course, during that unforgettable 2021 heat dome.

The lack of our onshore (or west-to-east wind flow) and that “natural air conditioning” allows the sun to do its work in Western Washington as the sun’s rays are now at their peak of the entire year. Also, our period of daylight is at its peak right now with nearly 16 hours of daylight.

I’m forecasting a high of 89° in Seattle today, and a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Wednesday brings a little bit of relief, especially if you’re near the coast—but it’s still going to be pretty warm overall. Most spots around Western Washington will stay in the 80s, while areas east of the Cascades heat right back up into the 90s, along with continued high fire danger.

The big cooldown hits fast on Thursday. Much cooler air moves into Western Washington, and for the first time in more than two weeks, we’re finally talking about rain late-Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In fact, we could see some decent, soaking rain—especially Thursday night into Friday—with a few lingering showers hanging around Saturday. Highs by then? Only in the low 60s. A big change!

That cooler, wetter pattern could also impact the second World Cup match in Seattle Friday night. If you’re heading to the game, plan for wet weather—and there’s even a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the mix.

As for next week, temperatures should start to inch back up a bit, but it doesn’t look like we’ll jump back into that upper 80s to low 90s heat anytime soon, at least through the rest of July.

So, enjoy the warmth while it lasts—but don’t put away the rain gear just yet. You’ll probably need it again by the end of the week.

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