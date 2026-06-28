Family pushes for answers after alleged child abuse death in Aberdeen

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a young boy who died in an alleged child abuse case spoke publicly about the situation for the first time Saturday, claiming the system failed her son.

Aiden Bevins’ body was found buried at a home in Aberdeen, where he reportedly lived with his sister, father and grandmother.

“It’s hard to even believe that this is real right now,” said Amanda Lynn Servellon, the boy’s mother.

Servellon spent the last two years in prison. When she got out, she could not find her son, whom she last saw in December 2023.

She told KIRO 7 he was supposed to be with his father, Jacob Bevins, but he claimed the boy was staying with an aunt in Idaho. Law enforcement looked into it.

“They obviously went and followed up with that and found that it wasn’t true,” Servellon said. “His aunt Roberta said she had never even met Aiden.”

Officers questioned Bevins again and received a shocking admission.

“Jake told them that he had hit his head and buried him in the yard like a year before that,” Servellon said.

Jacob Bevins is now charged with homicide by abuse, assault of a child, failure to notify the coroner of human remains and making false statements.

Servellon said she never thought him capable of such a crime.

“He was abusive in his own ways to me, but never the kids,” she alleges.

Bevins also had custody of the couple’s older child, who Servellon said was never sent to school and was emaciated when she got her back. She doesn’t understand how no one noticed that something was “seriously wrong inside the house.”

“Nobody was seen for medical or dental needs,” she said. “A lot of neglect took place. I feel like somewhere, somebody should have noticed.”

Servellon and other loved ones rallied in Olympia on Saturday to push for answers as to why her children slipped through the cracks and what can be done to keep it from happening again.

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