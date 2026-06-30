No charges in death of WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, struck by two vehicles on SR 509

No charges will be filed in the death of Washington State Trooper (WSP) Tara-Marysa Guting, 29, who was struck by two vehicles while investigating a crash on the SR 509 on-ramp at Port of Tacoma Road last December.

Guting was investigating a collision shortly after 7 p.m. on December 19, 2025, in dark, rainy conditions, when she was hit while walking across the on-ramp.

Prosecutors said the first driver, behind the wheel of a Mazda CX-50, immediately stopped after hitting Guting. According to a prosecutor’s memo, the driver told investigators they did not see Guting. The investigation found the vehicle was traveling between 33 and 47 mph — below the posted speed limit of 60.

A second vehicle, a Cadillac SUV, then struck Guting again. The 86-year-old driver told investigators he believed he had hit a bag of garbage or a pothole, the memo said.

Prosecutors concluded there was no evidence the driver knew he had been involved in a crash that caused injury, death, or significant property damage.

Guting joined the Washington State Patrol in 2024.

Memorial for Tara Marysa Guting

At her memorial last December, she was honored with music, prayer and scripture, and tributes from fellow officers and grieving family members.

Fellow officers spoke and expressed their sadness, saying her memory is forever etched in their hearts.

“The world is worse off without Tara,” a WSP trooper who spoke at the memorial said. “But she’ll never be gone. I know myself and every single person in this room will carry her with us every single day, and that we will all try to be a little bit more just like Tara. Honor and service, united in purpose.”

One of Tara’s sisters also spoke at the podium, remembering her as a committed and loving family member.

“Small but strong, gentle but fierce, loving but unafraid to be a little wild,” she said. “Strength does not always look intimidating and kindness doesn’t mean weakness.”

The fallen trooper’s sister also told of Tara’s guiding purpose as a law enforcement officer in the Washington State Patrol:

Another fellow trooper described WSP Trooper Tara Guting as filled with caring love.

“We cherished Tara’s love, her joy, her happiness and her laughter that she shared with everyone in her life,” he said.

Guting was the 34th trooper to be killed in the line of duty in WSP’s 105-year history.

Guting had an eight-year military career with the Army National Guard as a signal intelligence analyst.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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