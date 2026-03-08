Washington State University celebrating milestone of nuclear research reactor

Washington State University (WSU) is marking 65 years since its nuclear reactor became active as the institution launches a $7.6 million expansion of its nuclear research and education facilities, WSU said in a release.

The university says due to a national demand for carbon-free energy and a trained technical workforce, it is reinvesting in its nuclear program.

The Training Research Isotopes General Atomics (TRIGA) reactor first became active in 1961 and it’s one of the few reactors used for university research in the country, WSU says.

“This reactor facility demonstrates what long-term commitment to research excellence makes possible,” WSU’s Vice President of Research, Kim Christen said.

“As we mark 65 years of nuclear innovation, we also look ahead — to the breakthroughs yet to come and to the next generation of leaders and cutting-edge researchers who will advance WSU’s distinctive capabilities in nuclear science and tackle the most complex energy and national security challenges of the future.”

The TRIGA facility functions as a living laboratory where students gain experience in reactor operations, radiation measurement, and nuclear safety culture, the release said.

The $7.6 million investment includes a new 5,000-square-foot research building as part of the university’s expansion.

For more information on WSU’s nuclear research program, visit news.wsu.com.

