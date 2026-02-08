Washington State Patrol increasing DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

The King County Target Zero Coalition says that Washington State Patrol troopers will be doing extra DUI, speed, and distracted driving patrols on Sunday.

The coalition says the increased enforcement is dedicated to WSP Trooper Christopher Gadd, who was killed by an impaired driver in March 2024.

As you head to and from your Super Bowl parties, plan a safe and sober ride home.

Started in 1998, the King County Target Zero Program, “is a coalition of partners that aims to achieve zero serious crashes, injuries, and fatalities on our roadways.”

To learn more, visit kingcountytargetzero.com.

