Washington State History Museum reopens after month-long closure

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State History Museum reopened Tuesday after closing for almost a month.

The closure began on Jan. 13 so staff could work on installing a new permanent exhibition.

It’s called ‘This is Native Land’ and is set to open in the summer of 2025.

“Using primary source documents, photographs, and objects, ‘This is Native Land’ presents important events in Washington State History through an Indigenous lens,” the museum said in a news release.

The exhibition focuses in on Tribal sovereignty, culture, and resilience. The museum says it also looks at challenges that Tribal communities face such as boarding schools, removal from land, and cultural genocide.

The curators, Dr. Danica Sterud Miller (Puyallup) and Todd Clark (Wailaki), lead the collaborative development process with input from Native Advisory Committee members and Washington Tribes.

“The intention of this exhibition is not to cast blame or make anyone feel bad about the actions of the past, but it is to recognize these acts as facts and work together to build a path to healing. Unless we recognize these truths, we will never be able to heal these wounds,” said Clark.

‘This is Native Land’ is being installed in the center gallery of the Great Hall.

An exact date will be selected at a later time for the opening of the exhibition.





